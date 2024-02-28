See what 3 judicial officers were caught doing, leading to their arrest - RUTO was right! Judiciary is corrupt (PHOTO).

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 - Rogue judicial officers have been arrested in Makueni County for running a fraudulent scheme where they issue fake receipts for payment of court fines.
The National Police Service (NPS) announced the arrest of three staff
members suspected of conspiring and issuing fake receipts for payment of court
fines and forfeitures and subsequent release of accused persons from either
Court or Police stations.
The suspects, Court
Assistant Nelson Munyaka, Accountant David Mwaura, and Court Driver William
Musembi are in custody assisting the police with investigations.
Police recovered
forged receipts amounting to Kshs 161,000 issued between Feb 14, 2024, and Feb
16, 2024, to motorists accused of various traffic offenses.
“Today, forged
receipts amounting to Kshs 161,000/= were verified and established to have been
issued between Feb 14, 2024, and Feb 16, 2024, in respect to some traffic cases
where accused persons had pleaded guilty and fined. The suspects are assisting
the Police with investigations” NPS said on X.
The racket has been
exposed in the wake of accusations of widespread corruption in the Judiciary.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
