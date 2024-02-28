See what 3 judicial officers were caught doing, leading to their arrest - RUTO was right! Judiciary is corrupt (PHOTO).

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 - Rogue judicial officers have been arrested in Makueni County for running a fraudulent scheme where they issue fake receipts for payment of court fines.

The National Police Service (NPS) announced the arrest of three staff members suspected of conspiring and issuing fake receipts for payment of court fines and forfeitures and subsequent release of accused persons from either Court or Police stations.

The suspects, Court Assistant Nelson Munyaka, Accountant David Mwaura, and Court Driver William Musembi are in custody assisting the police with investigations.

Police recovered forged receipts amounting to Kshs 161,000 issued between Feb 14, 2024, and Feb 16, 2024, to motorists accused of various traffic offenses.

“Today, forged receipts amounting to Kshs 161,000/= were verified and established to have been issued between Feb 14, 2024, and Feb 16, 2024, in respect to some traffic cases where accused persons had pleaded guilty and fined. The suspects are assisting the Police with investigations” NPS said on X.

The racket has been exposed in the wake of accusations of widespread corruption in the Judiciary.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.