GACHAGUA vows to sack all police officers and chiefs who own bars and nightclubs

Sunday, February 18, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has banned police officers from owning bars anywhere across the country in a decisive move aimed at addressing the conflict of interest.

Speaking on Saturday during the burial service for the 17 people who died after consuming poisonous brew in Kirinyaga, Gachagua said police officers will now choose to either resign or continue running their businesses.

"I want to announce here on behalf of the president that if you are a police officer and you own a bar.

"Resign and run the bar or stop operating the bar and continue working in the service," he said.

Gachagua also said administration officers led by chiefs and assistant chiefs also cannot own bars since there will also be a conflict of interest.

“You either work as a police officer or run a bar. You cannot protect the law which you also flout. That is a conflict of interest,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua at the same time stated that no police officer would be transferred to another area after any misconduct and that those who have failed in their responsibilities would be sacked.

"We are not going to transfer you, because we do not want you to take that disease to another area," he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST