Selling illicit liquor will be treated the same as terrorism – KINDIKI declares





Friday, February 16, 2024 - Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof. Kithure Kindiki, has said selling illicit liquor will be treated the same as terrorism.

Speaking in Kirinyaga on Friday, the CS said that he will be very ruthless with the war against illicit brew, which has claimed the lives of dozens in the county.

"We are going to treat it (illicit brew menace) the way we have treated the problem of terrorism and banditry by having a continuous permanent operation until this problem is gone," Kindiki said.

The tough-speaking CS ordered a nationwide crackdown on all village bars across the country in response to the tragic deaths of over 13 individuals in Kirinyaga who died after consuming illicit brew.

Kindiki explained that the nationwide operation is going to be active for as long as the illicit brew problem exists.

"I want the country to know that unlike in the past when we have had incidents like this and then the government comes in and announces an operation for three months for two months for six months.

"We are not going to withdraw or scale it down. So we don't expect short fixes. It's not a two-month operation, six months, one year, or two years.

"We are going to stay on this operation as long as the problem exists," Kindiki added

