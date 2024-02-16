Selling illicit liquor will be treated the same as terrorism – KINDIKI declares

Friday, February 16, 2024 - Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof. Kithure Kindiki, has said selling illicit liquor will be treated the same as terrorism.
Speaking in Kirinyaga
on Friday, the CS said that he will be very ruthless with the war against
illicit brew, which has claimed the lives of dozens in the county.
"We are going to
treat it (illicit brew menace) the way we have treated the problem of terrorism
and banditry by having a continuous permanent operation until this problem is
gone," Kindiki said.
The tough-speaking CS
ordered a nationwide crackdown on all village bars across the country in
response to the tragic deaths of over 13 individuals in Kirinyaga who died
after consuming illicit brew.
Kindiki explained that
the nationwide operation is going to be active for as long as the illicit brew
problem exists.
"I want the
country to know that unlike in the past when we have had incidents like this
and then the government comes in and announces an operation for three months
for two months for six months.
"We are not going to withdraw or scale it down. So we don't expect short fixes. It's not a two-month operation, six months, one year, or two years.
"We are going to stay
on this operation as long as the problem exists," Kindiki added
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments