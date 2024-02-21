President PUTIN goes after ALEXEI NAVALNY's family as arrest warrant is put out for the late opposition leader's brother who has fled Russia

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 – The brother of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is allegedly facing unspecified new criminal charges.
Oleg Navalny, currently in self-exile, has been added
to Russia's 'wanted list' by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, according
to Russian state-controlled media outlet TASS.
TASS announced the charges 'without giving any details'.
Oleg was already on the Ministry's wanted list in connection
with another case, alleged to have violated Russia's
Covid-19 lockdown restrictions by encouraging people to join his
brother's antigovernmental protests.
But the move to arrest him now comes at a sensitive time
following protests over the sudden death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in
a brutal Arctic penal colony on February 16.
Alexei Navalny's sudden death in the IK-3 penal colony in
Kharp last week has left many questions unanswered, sparking
protests across Europe.
Navalny was reported to have died on Friday after collapsing
suddenly following a walk. On Saturday, his mother and team traveled to the
camp, where they were told investigators were still trying to determine the
cause of death.
Lyudmila Navalnaya asked to see her son's body but was told
it was in the nearby Salekhard morgue. They were later informed it had been
moved, leading to suspicions Russia had hidden Navalny's body to wait for
traces of a nerve agent to disappear.
Russian investigators claimed on Saturday Navalny had died
from sudden adult death syndrome, but later said they would not hand over
Navalny's body for 14 days while a 'chemical examination' takes place.
Navalny was previously suspected of having been poisoned
with a Novichok nerve agent in 2020 after falling suddenly ill when returning
from investigating corruption in Siberia.
