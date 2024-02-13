RAILA ODINGA will be on the ballot in 2027 because he is 'still strong' – OBURU ODINGA says and dims KALONZO's hope of beating RUTO

Speaking in Homa Bay County during the funeral service of
Mzee George Awino, the elder brother of the director of finance of the ODM
party, Joshua Kawino, Oburu told the mourners that Raila is still young and he
has the energy to contest for the presidency for the sixth time in 2027.
Oburu further urged those who have been urging Raila Odinga
to endorse someone else to stop, stating that Raila Odinga will rescue Kenyans from
dictatorship in 2027.
"Raila is not expired. Raila is still strong. If Oburu,
his brother, is this strong, then what about Raila, who is just a child who was
just born yesterday?" Oburu posed.
Oburu's comments come two days after several Wiper leaders
pushed Raila to endorse the former vice president to go head-to-head with
President William Ruto in 2027.
"The time for Raila to declare Kalonzo is now,
and there is no argument about it," said Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo.
