RAILA ODINGA will be on the ballot in 2027 because he is 'still strong' – OBURU ODINGA says and dims KALONZO's hope of beating RUTO





Tuesday, February 13, 2024 - Siaya County Senator, Dr. Oburu Odinga, has stated that his brother, Raila Odinga, will vie for the presidency in 2027.

Speaking in Homa Bay County during the funeral service of Mzee George Awino, the elder brother of the director of finance of the ODM party, Joshua Kawino, Oburu told the mourners that Raila is still young and he has the energy to contest for the presidency for the sixth time in 2027.

Oburu further urged those who have been urging Raila Odinga to endorse someone else to stop, stating that Raila Odinga will rescue Kenyans from dictatorship in 2027.

"Raila is not expired. Raila is still strong. If Oburu, his brother, is this strong, then what about Raila, who is just a child who was just born yesterday?" Oburu posed.

Oburu's comments come two days after several Wiper leaders pushed Raila to endorse the former vice president to go head-to-head with President William Ruto in 2027.

"The time for Raila to declare Kalonzo is now, and there is no argument about it," said Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo.

