Anxiety as RUTO’s government finally sets the expiry date for NHIF cards – Look! Start migrating to SHIF as soon as possible

Thursday, February 8, 2024 - The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) cards will be valid until December 2024, National Assembly Health Committee Chairperson Dr. Robert Pukose has revealed.
Speaking
during an interview, Pukose clarified that Kenyans will be able to access NHIF
services throughout the year before transitioning to the new Social Healthcare
Insurance Fund (SHIF).
Additionally,
he also stated that any person willing to register for NHIF services can
continue to do so until the end of the year when the transition to SHIF
officially happens.
Further,
shedding light on the transition into SHIF, the parliamentarian revealed that
the Social Health Authority (SHA) was yet to be fully operational since, at the
moment, the newly established agency is still relying on NHIF staff and
secretariat.
“There
are no individuals who have been hired for the SHA, what has happened is that
there has been a gazettement of the board of the SHA, but none has been hired,”
clarified Pukose”
However,
he noted that there was a transition committee that was gazetted by the Health
Cabinet Secretary which was mandated to facilitate the transition and report to
Parliament.
The
transition committee is also obligated to issue progressive reports on its
operations on matters of assets, liabilities and functionality for 6 months and
a final report at the end of its mandate.
Pukose
also clarified that so far, no deductions or contributions to the SHIF had been
made yet.
The SHIF
which is expected to replace the NHIF, will begin registering Kenyans in
January through a mandatory registration exercise.
Health
Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has further revealed that initial
registration to SHIF will be through a self-registration process.
The
self-registration process is expected to make the transition seamless and
low-impact for Kenyans.
However,
the SHIF is still being opposed by various stakeholders even after its
implementation was
The Kenyan DAILY POST
