4 Police Officers from MUTHAIGA and a Lawyer arrested over the disappearance of murder suspect KEVIN KANGETHE

Thursday, February 8, 2024 - Sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested four police officers from Muthaiga Police Station over the disappearance of murder suspect, Kevin Kangethe.

Kangethe, 40, escaped on Wednesday evening after meeting up with his lawyer.

Confirming his disappearance, the Nairobi Regional Police Commander, Adamson Bungei, said the legal representative and four officers who were guarding the station at the time had been apprehended.

“We have arrested the four officers who were on duty when he escaped to explain how it happened. It is just embarrassing to us,” he said.

Additionally, he said that investigations are underway to establish how he fled.

However, it is alleged that he boarded a matatu from the busy Thika Road after meeting with his lawyer.

Police said that he seemed to have orchestrated his escape and hence may take long to be rearrested, even though the purported plans were not yet revealed.

Kangethe was arrested at an entertainment joint in Westlands, Nairobi, on January 30 after being on the run for three months after allegedly killing his girlfriend, Margaret Mbitu, 30, on October 31, 2023, and dumping her body at Boston Airport in the US.

