100 killed and 230 injured in Israeli air strike on Rafah as 2 hostages are rescued



Monday, February 12, 2024 – The death toll in the city of Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip near the border with Egypt, has risen to 100 after Israel carried out a massive strike Sunday night, February 11.

Most of the victims of the attack were women and children with more than 230 people injured as the Israeli special services conducted a special rescue of two hostages.

Israeli planes were carrying out targeted strikes on the Al-Huda and Al-Rahma mosques, where many refugees are located, according to a report by TASS.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent reported the bombing of residential buildings in the surrounding area and the organization's headquarters.

The niece of freed hostage Fernando Simon Marman on Monday thanked the Israeli forces for rescuing her uncle after meeting him at the medical centre where he is receiving care.

Gefen Sigal Ilan said the whole family was happy about his return, along with her mother's partner.





"I want to thank all the people who made all their effort to save them, save their lives," she said.

Ms Ilan said she was also sorry for "the losses of the soldiers of today."

The IDF said earlier that two soldiers of its Magellan special unit were killed in combat in southern Gaza before the rescue operation.

Israel started its war on Hamas on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

So far, the Israeli regime has killed at least 27,585 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 67,000 others.