Things went South for a Nakuru Boda Boda rider on Valentine’s Day after his fianceé stole his household items and left his house almost empty(PHOTOs).

The heartbroken rider
took to social media and claimed that his fiancé stole his household items and
vanished.
She moved into his
house six months ago, not knowing that she had an evil plan.
“Alibeba utensils, skyplast, gas,
meza, stand ya tv, kiti 3 seater, shoe rack, woofer, bed and beddings,
curtains, briefcase ilikua na documents including ID na vitu za dadangu mdogo
na vitu zingine ndogondogo,” he lamented.
“I first suspected alitoa mimba,
I tried to fix things but kumbe nimekua nikifuga nyoka.She's left me with
nothing, niko na loan ya piki, rent arrears,” he added.
Kelvin went home early with Valentine’s Gifts to surprise her
but found the house empty.
Their relationship has been marred with endless disputes.
“Kuna group alikua ameingiana so tumekua tukiargue. She is rude na matusi but I guess I was too soft.
I never
hit her akanizoea,” he said.
He has
since reported the matter to the police.
See the photos
that he posted.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments