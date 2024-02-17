Actor JOHN SCHNEIDER compares BEYONCE to a urinating dog



Saturday, February 17, 2024 – Actor John Schneider has taken a swipe at singer Beyonce over her recent foray into country music.

The former “Dukes of Hazzard” star who sat for an interview with right-wing One American News Network, slammed Beyonce for not leaving the genre alone.

Schneider stated that left-wing entertainers have to "make their mark, just like a dog in a dog walk park," after being asked about "lefties" invading country music. "You know, every dog has to mark every tree, right? So that's what's going on here."

He further described Beyonce's foray into country music as a dog taking a piss on the genre.

Artists like Post Malone and Lana Del Rey are also reportedly dipping their toes into the country music pool, but Beyonce's new album’s seems to be the most-anticipated. Her new tracks “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages” got dropped during the Super Bowl and signaled a whole new sound for the Beyhive to jam to.

Her fans are already bitting back John Schneider on her behalf.