Access holding CEO, HERBERT WIGWE, wife and four others die in Chopper crash in California



Saturday, February 10, 2024 – The Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, and his wife, Chizoba, have died after a Chopper they were commuting in crashed in California on Friday night, February 9.

According to reports, the chopper was headed to Las Vegas when it crashed near boulder city, which is between Nevada and California on Friday night.

According to the San Bernardino Sherriff's department, the helicopter took off from Palm Springs Airport around 8.45pm and was heading to Las Vegas when it crashed around 10pm.

The bank executive, his wife and their son were said to be onboard the ill-fated chopper.

The group chairman of the NEG, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, is also said to have been on the Chopper.

He was 57 years old. May his soul rest in peace. Amen