RUTO for the first time congratulates UHURU for doing this – GACHAGUA will be left alone like the desert coyote

Speaking during a celebration of
the church’s 100th anniversary, President Ruto praised his predecessor Uhuru
Kenyatta for his role in uniting AIPCA leaders to end years of division.
Ruto also revealed how a section
of church leaders from the warring faction sought his intervention after
mediation efforts collapsed.
The Head of State revealed that
he referred the matter to the retired President and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, to resolve the stalemate.
“The church delegation came to me. I told them uniting the church is above my aptitude and told them I would look for the leaders of this country.
"I looked for President Uhuru Kenyatta and
would like to thank him because he played a big role in uniting this church,”
Ruto said.
Cracks within the church
leadership started after outgoing leader Amos Kabuthu installed Archbishop
Fredrick Wang’ombe as head of the church disregarding the bishop’s choice of
Archbishop Julius Gitau who was elected in 2017.
Power struggles caused a section
to break away, forming AIPCK under the leadership of Archbishop Njoroge who
controlled about 200 churches, and Archbishop Wang’ombe’s faction with 1,500
churches.
