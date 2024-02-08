Actress ETHEL EKPE dies after battle with cancer

Thursday, February 8, 2024 – Veteran actress, Ethel Ekpe, is dead.
The actress was famous for her role in the now-rested sitcom
‘Basi and Company’.
In a Facebook post, the Director-General of the National
Film and Video Censors Board, Shaibu Husseini, said the actress reportedly died
of cancer on Wednesday, February 7.
“I have been reliably
informed that Ethel Ekpe, (Ethel Aderemi nee Ekpe), the screen beauty that
delighted fans with her inimitable interpretation of the role of Segi in the
defunct sitcom on Nigerian Television Authority by Ken Saro Wiwa titled ‘Basi
and Company’ has passed on.
The actress, pastor and star
of Amaka Igwe’s ‘Forever’ and most recently ‘Sons of the Caliphate” reportedly
died of cancer today in Lagos. She will be sorely missed.'' he wrote
May her soul rest in peace, Amen.
