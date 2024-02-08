Actress ETHEL EKPE dies after battle with cancer



Thursday, February 8, 2024 – Veteran actress, Ethel Ekpe, is dead.

The actress was famous for her role in the now-rested sitcom ‘Basi and Company’.

In a Facebook post, the Director-General of the National Film and Video Censors Board, Shaibu Husseini, said the actress reportedly died of cancer on Wednesday, February 7.

“I have been reliably informed that Ethel Ekpe, (Ethel Aderemi nee Ekpe), the screen beauty that delighted fans with her inimitable interpretation of the role of Segi in the defunct sitcom on Nigerian Television Authority by Ken Saro Wiwa titled ‘Basi and Company’ has passed on.

The actress, pastor and star of Amaka Igwe’s ‘Forever’ and most recently ‘Sons of the Caliphate” reportedly died of cancer today in Lagos. She will be sorely missed.'' he wrote

May her soul rest in peace, Amen.