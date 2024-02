Thursday, February 8, 2024 – A new wax figure of Beyonce has social media users talking.

Madame Tussauds Blackpool, in the UK, unveiled a statue of Beyonce and Lady Gaga on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

While Gaga's recreation received little in the way of reaction, Beyoncé's had fans confused.

Many said Beyonce's statue looks more like actress Leah Remini. Others said Beyonce's wax figures have never lived up to expectations.