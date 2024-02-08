“It’s hard to accept that because we played a very good game - South Africa’s coach, HUGO BROOS, speaks after his team lost to Nigeria



Thursday, February 8, 2024 – South Africa’s head coach, Hugo Broos has said his side played a good game against Nigeria in Wednesday’s semi-final clash which they lost 2-4 on penalties.

The Bafana Bafana squad came back from behind to draw the clash and take the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) game to extra time. The Super Eagles scored four of their penalties while Bafana Bafana missed two of their penalties.

Reacting to their defeat, Broos claimed that his side played much better and deserved to win the game to get to the finals.

“Football can be hard sometimes, when you look at the performance of my team, and then there were the penalty kicks. Then you lose the penalty shootout and you are not in the finals.

“It’s hard to accept that because we played a very good game today. I think we were the best team in the first half, we got the best chances, Nigeria didn’t have any chance. In the second half, they had few chances which resulted in a goal and we changed something tactically, and we came back,” he said.

He insisted that his team created more chances, adding that if they had scored, they would have been in the final and not Nigeria.

The Belgian also hailed his team for their performance in the tournament.

“It’s a big disappointment for everyone, and we believe we played a very good game, not just today but throughout the tournament. I’m proud of my players. The disappointment is in not being in the final, but the pride is in having performed well,” he said.

South Africa will now face DR Congo in the third-place playoff on Saturday.