Actor KEVIN COSTNER and CHRISTINE BAUMGARTNER finalize 'bitter' divorce



Thursday, February 15, 2024 – Actor Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner have settled their bitter divorce and finalized the judgment.

Legal documents obtained by TMZ showed that Kevin and Christine signed a Marital Settlement Agreement, which they filed with the court. Since it's been over six months since Christine filed for divorce, the required waiting time in California, the case is over.

Details of the settlement are not yet available, but it was gathered that a judge validated the prenup that became a big bone of contention during the divorce.

Both parties asked for joint custody of their 3 kids, with Christine getting $63,000 a month in child support. She was asking for an eye-popping $248,000 a month, but her justification was shaky. One of the items she put in her expense declaration is $100,000 for cosmetic surgery.

It was learnt that before the child support ruling, Kevin offered her $75k a month.

Kevin and Christine personally signed the document signalling the settlement, along with their respective lawyers, Laura Wasser and Marisa Beuoy. The document also revealed the former couple waived the typical requirement of co-parenting classes.

Both Kevin and Christine have moved on. He's dating singer Jewel, and Christine is dating a friend of hers and Kevin's, Josh Connor.