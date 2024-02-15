LARSA PIPPEN and MARCUS JORDAN reunite on Valentine's Day after split



Thursday, February 15, 2024 – Larsa Pippen reunited with Marcus Jordan in Miami on Valentine's Day after the pair reportedly split earlier this week.

The TV personality, 49, who initially sparked breakup rumors when she unfollowed the basketball player, 33, on Instagram, was pictured arriving at her condo with the son of Michael Jordan joining her.

She was seen holding a white rose in her hand while strolling along a sidewalk with the sports star.

The Real Housewives Of Miami star showed off her toned figure in a red sports bra as well as matching leggings and a pair of white sneakers for the outing.

Marcus kept it casual in a short-sleeved, white shirt as well as a pair of black shorts.

Shortly before the pair were seen at her residence, both Larsa and Marcus were also pictured together in a flower shop in Miami, according to TMZ.

The romantic display comes after People reported on Monday that the two had broken up following an 18-month romance.

At the time the breakup was reported, Larsa and Marcus had both unfollowed each other on Instagram.