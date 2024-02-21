A video of an Akorino PASTOR allegedly delivering a woman who has been snatching married men sparks reactions - This is madness! Churches should be regulated (WATCH).



Wednesday, February 21, 2024 - An Akorino pastor is trending after he was filmed delivering a woman who has been wrecking marriages.

She visited the pastor at his dingy church to seek help and confessed that she has been using witchcraft to snatch married men.

The witch doctor reportedly gave her black magic to confuse married men.

The pastor was filmed applying anointing oil on her body, including the ‘sensitive’ body parts, as he delivered her.

The video has sparked reactions, with a section of social media users urging the Government to regulate churches.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.