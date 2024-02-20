Was BRENDA KANDIE, the lady who died 3 days after landing in Ireland murdered? - Her mother reveals shocking details and exposes her boyfriend badly.

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 - A family in Baringo is seeking justice after their 23-year-old daughter died under mysterious circumstances, three days after landing in Dublin, Ireland for further studies.
Brenda Kandie’s death
is shrouded in mystery, with claims that she took her own life being disputed
by her mother.
Brenda’s mother
revealed that on February 11, just three days after arriving in Ireland, she
called her at around 5.08 pm.
She claimed that she
wanted to talk to her brother, who didn’t have a phone at the time.
Her mother handed over
the phone to the brother but noticed something was amiss as they two were
talking.
“I handed the phone to
her brother and I sensed that something was amiss. A few minutes later, I
noticed that her brother, who had moved some distance away from me, was crying
and I snatched the phone and asked her what was wrong,’’ she said.
Bridget told her
mother she was stressed but insisted it had nothing to do with money.
She alleged that her
boyfriend had locked her in the house and threatened to stab her.
She further added that
she was fearing for her life after the traumatizing incident.
“I informed her to call the authorities and she said she had already done so.
"I also advised her to inform the same student
from Kabarnet, who was also living with her in the same city but she claimed
she would handle it,” narrated the mother.
That was the last time
she heard from her daughter.
She received the sad news
of her sudden demise two days later from relatives and friends after unsuccessfully
trying to reach her on the phone.
