A rogue traffic police officer notorious for collecting bribes along Kitale - Kapenguria Road arrested by EACC detectives - He had collected Ksh 3,100 in 2 hours

Friday, February 2, 2024 - Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have arrested a rogue traffic police officer notorious for taking bribes along Kitale-Kapenguria road, Trans Nzoia County.

The officer was nabbed by sleuths from the North Rift regional office during a sting operation and caught collecting bribes from motorists near the Kenya Seed Company.

“The officer has been notorious and has been observed and captured in camera severally and openly collecting money from motorist leading many complaints from the area residents,” an EACC officer said.

The officer was found in possession of Ksh.3,100 in denominations of Ksh.100 and Ksh.50 notes that he is said to have collected between 8am and 10am when he was arrested.

The anti-graft agency is presently on the hunt for other police officers in the area who escaped the operation and are said to also be a menace to motorists plying the route.













The Kenyan DAILY POST