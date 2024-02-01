College student arrested with heroin in Mombasa after Anti-narcotics police officers raided his house following intelligence reports (PHOTOs).

Friday, February 2, 2024 - A 24-year-old student from the Technical University of Mombasa is in police custody after Anti-narcotics officers arrested him with hard drugs.

The officers raided his house at Mshomoroni after getting intelligence reports and found drugs suspected to be heroin wrapped in a polythene bag.

The drugs estimated to be worth Ksh 1.2 million were tested and turned positive.

The exhibit was secured pending further sampling at the government chemist, as the suspect awaits arraignment.



