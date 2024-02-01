A renown company declares redundancies and fires thousands of employees thanks to President RUTO's policies – Look!

Friday, February 2, 2024 - Employees of a renowned manufacturing company in the country are staring at job losses after the industry announced the termination of several of its employees.
In a
notice, the company's management revealed that the company had made the decision due to
the tough business environment and rising inflation levels that have made
it difficult for the company to sustain its current staff levels.
"After careful consideration, there are positions which will not be required.
"This was
an extremely tough decision, and we do understand the impact this will have on
the employees and their families," read part of the notice.
The
employees have been advised to prepare for termination with the process set to
begin on March 1, 2024.
The
company has also adopted a new business strategy geared at increasing
productivity and guaranteeing longevity in the market despite the current tough
economic times.
In the
notice, the company however outlined that the employees will be eligible for
their final dues as required by the Employment Act.
According
to the law, the employees are entitled to notice pay, severance pay, and
pension dues, among other dues. Employees who owe the company on the other hand
will also face deductions.
In the
past months, companies employing hundreds of Kenyans have raised alarm over rising
inflation and increased taxation by President William Ruto’s regime which have
made it harder to run businesses in the country.
Last
week, a maize company shut down its operations and announced it was
selling its property for Ksh400 million.
A private
school in Nairobi also closed down last year, due to the tough times burdening
the business community. The sudden closure left students and their parents
stranded.
A survey
conducted by the Central Bank of Kenya in December predicted that the economy will
worsen forcing more companies to lay off workers.
Mass
layoffs will be announced between January and April 2024.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments