Man found drunk and bruised by his children after he got money from a deal and disappeared for a week - See them ferrying him home in a boda boda (VIDEO).





Saturday, February 3, 2024 - Some young men were filmed ferrying their drunk father home in a boda boda.

He reportedly got some money from a deal and disappeared for a week.

They searched for him and found him heavily intoxicated and bruised.

They hired a boda boda to ferry him home.

An X user who recorded the video wrote, “Kuna vijanaa wemekam na babayao.

"Hapa kwa stage. He's very drunk and bruised.

"Kijana has told us mzee lost from home on Friday last week.

"Leo ndio wamempata. Kuna deal iliivana akaamua kujipea kasmall vacation.

"Nawaombea mzae wao apumgunguze kulewa na abadilika manze.

