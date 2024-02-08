Night drama in Roysambu as a beautiful lady kicks out a man she had ‘domesticated’ from her house - Mambo ya Roysambu Ni Mengi (WATCH).

Thursday, February 8, 2024 - There was drama in Roysambu after a lady confronted her boyfriend and chased him out of her house at night, following an altercation.
The intoxicated lady was seen lecturing the ‘poor man’ like
a toddler and daring him to beat her up if he is a man enough.
“Kill me. I don’t care and nothing scares me,” she
was heard saying in the video recorded by a nosy neighbour from the balcony.
“I am the one who looked for this house and I pay rent
for it,” she further said and reminded her boyfriend that she had
‘domesticated’ him.
