61-year-old Kikuyu man arrested for impersonating an advocate of the High Court and conning a victim Ksh 20,000 - He has set up an office at Kimathi House (PHOTOs).

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 - A 61-year-old man who impersonated an advocate of the High Court by writing a demand letter for an unsuspecting member of the public who had been defrauded Sh20,000 was today arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts following his arrest by Serious Crime Unit detectives.

Simon Githu Mbugua was arrested on Monday 19th February 2024 at Muindi Mbingu Street in Nairobi CBD after writing and forwarding the demand letter while pretending to be Winny A. Ochwal Advocates - Commissioner for Oaths.

Upon search in his Kimathi Hse office, a stamp reading WINNY A. OCHWAL ADVOCATES was recovered before he was arrested and booked at Muthaiga Police Station.

On arraignment today, the suspect was released on Sh100,000 cash bail, pending the case mention at Milimani's court no. 4 on March 5.





