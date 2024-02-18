18-year-old woman plunges to her death from NYU campus window in apparent suicide



Monday, February 12, 2024 – A woman plunged to her death from a New York University (NYU) campus window in an apparent suicide.

The 18-year-old victim jumped from a fifth-floor window of the Barney Building at the intersection of East Ninth and Stuyvesant Streets around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, according to police, landing on the sidewalk below with severe bodily trauma.

She was rushed to Bellevue Hospital and later pronounced dead.

It remains unclear whether the victim was a student.

Students of NYU are now complaining that the school hasn’t provided any information on the situation.

“I had no idea. That’s awful. I didn’t get any email or anything. It’s aggravating,” a senior named Stephanie told The Post.

"The school doesn’t do a great job about keeping people informed. NYU hasn’t been very impressive with that. Everything is very bureaucratic and slow,” Stephanie added, noting the school had locked up the building, which is filled with art studios, but declined to tell students why when they inquired.





"It is sad to hear. I wish that the school told us about it,” said another student who found the doors barred after showing up to work.

Not even detectives were able to get inside to investigate. At one point on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 11, a medical examiner tried to enter the building but left after an hour of failed attempts.

The only activity inside appeared to be from a maintenance worker, who told The Post he’d been adjusting the windows to prevent them from opening all the way, “to make sure that they are safe.”

NYU has seen at least four suicides on campus in the last six years.