You won’t believe what KRA told Kenyans who want RUTO to refund their Housing Levy deductions after Friday's ruling?

Sunday, January 28, 2024 – The Government of President William Ruto will not give Kenyans their Housing Levy refunds just yet after the Friday ruling that declared the deductions as illegal and unconstitutional.

While responding to Kenyans who are pushing for Housing Levy refunds after the Court of Appeal halted the implementation of the 1.5 per cent salary deductions, KRA affirmed that it would give a way forward on the matter in due course as the government was still adjusting to the ruling which halted the levy.

Pressure on the government mounted hours after Court of Appeal Justices Lydia Achode, John Mativo, and Mwaniki Gachoka issued the directive pending the determination of consolidated cases filed before it.

Notably, some employees lamented that they had already had their January deductions effected before the ruling was issued on Friday.

"It’s time for payroll, some of us have already been paid and the housing levy has already been deducted, so what do we do now? Shouldn’t we stop deducting it from January’s payslip as it has been declared unconstitutional?" X user Namraata questioned.

"Kindly await official communication on the same," KRA responded.

However, refunds for the deductions could be delayed further after President William Ruto revealed that the government would appeal the decision by the three-judge bench.

Ruto, nonetheless, did not reveal the exact day when the appeal would be filed in court. He also did not state whether he would wait for the outcome of the case which is sub-judice.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) directed its members to cease making the deductions in compliance with the Friday ruling.

