MOSES WETANGULA’s abusive Kikuyu wife, ANN WACHEKE, forces him to abandon his matrimonial home - See where he is staying as he waits for things to cool down at home.

Sunday, January 28, 2024 - National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetangula, is said to have abandoned his matrimonial home following a disagreement with his Kikuyu wife Anne Wacheke.

Word has it that he has moved into an official residence designated for another government official as he waits for things to cool down at home.

He has become a butt of all manner of jokes among his colleagues since he has always projected an image of a very tough guy in public.

A while back, Wetangula hit the headlines after he reported his wife to police for beating him up.

Wetang’ula had accused his wife of infidelity.

That is when, according to him, his wife became furious and attacked him.

As a result, he said, he sustained injuries on his head, left hand, left leg, and chest.

He was treated at Karen Hospital and issued with a P3 form.

This is how Sunday Nation reported the gist.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.