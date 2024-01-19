Woman who claimed she was attacked by a man with brick, charged with faking the assault to raise money on GoFundMe (VIDEO)



Friday, January 19, 2024 – An American lady who claimed she was assaulted by a man after she refused to give her number to him, has been accused of faking the assault to raise money on GoFundMe.

Roda Osman, 33, is accused of committing felony theft by deception.

Back in September, Osman went viral on social media after making claims a man assaulted her with a brick outside the club in September. But, according to court documents, Osman used the made-up story to fraudulently raise at least $40,000 on GoFundMe.

The fundraiser claimed she was the victim of a similar attack more than three years ago.

Reports state Osman changed her story about being hit by authorities, and a friend police contacted stated off the record that she did not believe Osman was hit with a brick.

Footage obtained by detectives shows that Osman was struck in the face, however, it was by what appeared to be a plastic water bottle.

Texas Detectives contacted the Minneapolis Police Department to inquire about Osman’s 2020 GoFundMe titled “Help Black Muslim Mother Pay Her Medical Bill,” with the same narrative of a “Black man hitting her.”

Minneapolis Police told the Houston Police Department they have not received any reports of Osman being assaulted in 2020.

Osman is currently on bail for a separate offence from September 2023 for felony assault and domestic violence. She was charged with two accounts of misdemeanour domestic violence in Steele County, Minnesota.

Harris County District Attorney’s Office is asking the court to enter a $50,000 bail on the theft by deception charge.

Woman who claimed she was attacked by a man with brink, charged with faking the assault to raise money on GoFundMe (VIDEO 1) pic.twitter.com/CrXxAq92Q4 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) January 19, 2024

