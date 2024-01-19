DOJA CAT's brother accused of abusing the rapper and knocking her teeth out



Friday, January 19, 2024 – Rapper Doja Cat’s mother, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer is seeking a restraining order against her son and wants her daughter to get protection from him as well.

TMZ reports that Sawyer filed legal documents alleging 30-year-old Raman Dalithando Dlamini has abused his mother as well as Doja Cat, birth name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini.

The outlet says Doja has allegedly “had her teeth knocked out by Raman” and gotten cuts and bruises from his physical abuse. He’s also accused of stealing and destroying property belonging to Doja, being "very degrading and demeaning” verbally, and leaving the 28-year-old "Paint the Town Red" artist feeling “unsafe and traumatized."

Sawyer alleges she was physically abused and threatened by Dlamini "multiple times over the past year, claiming the most recent incident happened earlier this month,” per TMZ.

A judge has reportedly granted Sawyer court-ordered protection “pending a hearing for a permanent restraining order.” It’s not the first time she’s gotten one against him, but the previous order has expired.

Doja Cat will be required to make her filing if she wants legal protection from her brother.

In the documents, Doja's mom noted that she previously had a restraining order against her son, but it has since expired.

Doja, real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini - was born in Los Angeles to Deborah, an American graphic designer of Jewish heritage, and Dumisani Dlamini, a South African performer of Zulu descent.

He is most known for playing Crocodile in the original Broadway cast of the musical Sarafina! and the 1992 film adaptation.