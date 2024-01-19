ANTHONY MARTIAL told to train alone by Manchester United coach ERIK TEN HAG after he failed to regain fitness

Friday, January 19, 2024 – Anthony Martial has been told to train on his own to improve his fitness before manager Erik Ten Hag will consider picking him for Manchester United matches.
According to Mail Sport, Martial has not trained with his
team-mates since picking up a sickness bug last month, which has prevented the
Frenchman from playing since United’s 3-0 home defeat
to Bournemouth on 9 December.
It is understood that the 28-year-old is not currently
suffering from injury however, but that he has yet to regain sufficient fitness
following last month’s illness.
Ten Hag’s decision for Martial to train on his own is not a
disciplinary matter but reflects his belief in individual training for players
lacking match fitness.
Martial is currently not deemed to be fit enough to work
with the first-team group due to the intensity and work rate the manager
demands from his players in training.
Martial is out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of the
season and is expected to leave on a free transfer, as he has not been
offered a new deal.
The French footballer has failed to live up to his potential
since he became the most expensive teenager in the Premier League when United
paid Monaco £36million for him nine years ago.
