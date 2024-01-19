ANTHONY MARTIAL told to train alone by Manchester United coach ERIK TEN HAG after he failed to regain fitness



Friday, January 19, 2024 – Anthony Martial has been told to train on his own to improve his fitness before manager Erik Ten Hag will consider picking him for Manchester United matches.

According to Mail Sport, Martial has not trained with his team-mates since picking up a sickness bug last month, which has prevented the Frenchman from playing since United’s 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth on 9 December.

It is understood that the 28-year-old is not currently suffering from injury however, but that he has yet to regain sufficient fitness following last month’s illness.

Ten Hag’s decision for Martial to train on his own is not a disciplinary matter but reflects his belief in individual training for players lacking match fitness.

Martial is currently not deemed to be fit enough to work with the first-team group due to the intensity and work rate the manager demands from his players in training.

Martial is out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of the season and is expected to leave on a free transfer, as he has not been offered a new deal.

The French footballer has failed to live up to his potential since he became the most expensive teenager in the Premier League when United paid Monaco £36million for him nine years ago.