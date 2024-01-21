Woman takes to the streets to protest and claims that she sired 3 children with Former President UHURU KENYATTA (VIDEO).

Monday, January 22, 2024 - A woman caused drama after she took to the streets and alleged that she sired three babies with former President Uhuru Kenyatta.
She went around raising a piece of
clothing written, “I had 3 kids with Uhuru Kenyatta,”
When curious members of the public
interrogated her, she claimed that Uhuru took away the kids, prompting her to
stage protests in the streets.
“Nilizaa na yeye na
akanipokonya watoto(he took away the kids,” she
said.
This is not the first time that a
woman has come out to claim that she has kids with the former head of state.
In 2021, a 45-year-old woman from
Mombasa identified as Evelyn Ikandi Evermwende made headlines after she alleged
that she had two kids with Uhuru.
Evelyn alleged that
their first child, Fadhili Jomo, was born in 2016 and that the second
child, Ahadi Maria, was born in 2018.
She even went further to allege
that First Lady Margret Kenyatta is aware of the situation.
She further accused Uhuru of
neglecting his children.
Watch the video of the woman who
claims she has sired three kids with the former head of state.
Cost of living is driving people insane. pic.twitter.com/GXB3KN90Gc— Francis Gaitho (@FGaitho237) January 21, 2024
