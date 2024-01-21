Woman takes to the streets to protest and claims that she sired 3 children with Former President UHURU KENYATTA (VIDEO).



Monday, January 22, 2024 - A woman caused drama after she took to the streets and alleged that she sired three babies with former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

She went around raising a piece of clothing written, “I had 3 kids with Uhuru Kenyatta,”

When curious members of the public interrogated her, she claimed that Uhuru took away the kids, prompting her to stage protests in the streets.

“Nilizaa na yeye na akanipokonya watoto(he took away the kids,” she said.

This is not the first time that a woman has come out to claim that she has kids with the former head of state.

In 2021, a 45-year-old woman from Mombasa identified as Evelyn Ikandi Evermwende made headlines after she alleged that she had two kids with Uhuru.

Evelyn alleged that their first child, Fadhili Jomo, was born in 2016 and that the second child, Ahadi Maria, was born in 2018.

She even went further to allege that First Lady Margret Kenyatta is aware of the situation.

She further accused Uhuru of neglecting his children.

Watch the video of the woman who claims she has sired three kids with the former head of state.

Cost of living is driving people insane. pic.twitter.com/GXB3KN90Gc — Francis Gaitho (@FGaitho237) January 21, 2024

