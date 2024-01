A beautiful lady arrested in connection with the murder of her father - Looks can be deceiving (PHOTOs).

Monday, January 22, 2024 - A middle-aged South African lady has been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of her father.

She is believed to have hired killers to eliminate her father - a senior manager.

He was shot dead by unknown gunmen on December 28, 2023.

The gunmen stormed her residence and shot him dead, even after he handed over some unknown amount of money to them.

Preliminary investigations showed that she might have paid the killers to murder her father in cold blood.

See her photos below.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.