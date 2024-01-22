Woman abducted, drugged and her Toyota Harrier stolen - The thugs accosted her as she was waiting for the gate to her residence to be opened (PHOTOs).

Monday, January 22, 2024 - A woman was accosted by thugs and abducted on Sunday night around 11PM as she was waiting for the gate to her residence to be opened.

The victim got out of her car and knocked at the gate, only for four men to emerge from the darkness.

They forced her into her vehicle - a Toyota Harrier Registration number KDG 677Y, and drugged her.

They then abandoned her after stealing her vehicle.

She woke up to find herself at Ruai police station.

The vehicle’s tracking gadget shows its last location was in Naivasha.

She has since reported the matter to the police.

The incident comes amid rising insecurity in different parts of the country.





