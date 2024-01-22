CRISTIANO RONALDO says football's individual awards are 'losing credibility' after LIONEL MESSI won FIFA's The Best award

Monday, January 22, 2024 – Superstar footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo has said that football's individual awards are losing credibility in the wake of Lionel Messi's controversial FIFA triumph.
Lionel Messi picked up FIFA's The Best prize last week and
many were surprised he won it over the Treble-winning Erling Haaland. The
Argentine superstar also won the Ballon d'Or after his World Cup triumph but
FIFA's prize was awarded over a period that did not include that.
Speaking after winning three prizes at the Globe Soccer
Awards, Ronaldo, hinted that his arch-rival Messi was not a deserving winner.
'I think that, in a way, these awards are losing
credibility,' he said. 'We have to analyse the entire season. It's not to say
that Messi didn't deserve it, or Haaland or even Mbappe. I simply no
longer believe in these awards.
And it's not because I won at Globe Soccer. But there are
facts, there are numbers. And the numbers don't deceive. They can't take this
trophy away from me because it's a reality. So it makes me even happier because
the numbers are facts.'
Ronaldo added he was unlikely to be in the running for the
major awards in the future as he now plays in Saudi Arabia.
He said: 'We know how other organisms work. Obviously, I
always think about my club and the national team first. The awards come after a
good season for the club and the national team. I don't think about it much,
honestly.
