Wife of murdered city tycoon in trouble after her DNA was found on the gun used to kill him - Fear women.

Wife of murdered city tycoon in trouble after her DNA was found on the gun used to kill him



Tuesday, January 23, 2024 - The murder of prominent Ugandan tycoon Henry Katanga has taken another twist after the court issued a warrant of arrest for his sick wife Molly Katanga, who is believed to have murdered him and destroyed the evidence.

According to the prosecution, Molly’s DNA was present on the trigger while cartridges picked at the scene matched the firearm used on the slain tycoon.

The magistrate issued a warrant of arrest after Molly failed to appear in court to take a plea, claiming she was hospitalized.

“As court, we do not understand her medical condition. There is a mechanism of court to handle sick patients and she can apply for bail basing on her medical condition.

"Therefore, an arrest warrant is hereby issued against the widow Molly Katanga to appear in court. She should be arrested by not later than February 12,” the magistrate ordered.

The court heard that Molly and Katanga had dinner together, but late in the night, a loud blast was heard before his body was found in a pool of blood in the bedroom.

Molly, along with her daughters Patricia Kakwanza and Martha Nkwanzi, are facing charges of murder and destroying evidence, respectively.

George Amanyire, a farmhand, and Charles Otai, a health worker, are accused of aiding in the alleged murder.

The prosecution insists that Katanga was allegedly shot dead by Molly before their daughters tampered with the scene, making it unidentifiable for judicial proceedings.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.