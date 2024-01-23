KAREN NYAMU breaks silence after SAMIDOH flew to the US to reunite with his wife and kids - She sets the record straight on claims that Samidoh has dumped her.

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 - Controversial UDA-nominated Senator, Karen Nyamu, has broken her silence regarding Samidoh’s trip to the United States, where he reunited with his wife and kids.

Samidoh landed in Boston, Massachusetts, on January 21 and received a warm welcome from his kids at the airport.

His eldest daughter Shirleen shared heartwarming photos of the reunion and welcomed her dad to America.

“Wow, what a beautiful day, my daddy is finally here. We missed you, daddy. Welcome to Boston,” Shirleen expressed in the shared photos.

Upon Karen Nyamu’s return to Nairobi from China, she posted a photo on her Facebook page, leading netizens to flood the comments section, referencing Samidoh and his wife.

“Kanairo kumbe mlikua mumenimiss. Nairobians, so you had really missed me?” Karen humorously responded to the mentions.

Nosy fans informed her about Samidoh’s visit to Boston where he reunited with his wife and kids and started trolling her.

In response, Karen stated, “Both he and the babies needed that. We are happy for them.”

Addressing speculation about her relationship with Samidoh, Karen refuted any notion of being dumped.

“Hehehe kwani sisi tumewachana? Nyi mnaeza ona vile mnaona tu, but me naona a loving dad who takes his role as a dad seriously. (Hehehe, have we really parted ways? You might see it the way you see it, but I see it differently). Our babies are lucky,” she said.

She affirmed that she is still in communication with Samidoh.

“We are very much in communication mama,” Karen assured.

