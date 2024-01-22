JOAB OTIENO (Pictured) stabs his girlfriend to death - She was a Secondary School teacher in Kisumu and very beautiful (PHOTOs).

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 - The lifeless body of Bridget Ochieng, a teacher based in Kisumu, was found in her house at Oboch Market in Nyakach Sub-County on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was stabbed to death by her boyfriend Joab Otieno after a domestic row.

Neighbours found Bridget’s body lying in a pool of blood.

A mob descended on Otieno with crude weapons and beat him up senseless before police came to his rescue.

He was taken to Jaramogi Oginga Teaching and Referral Hospital for treatment after sustaining serious injuries from the mob beatings.

Upper Nyakach Division Assistant County Commissioner Dawin Orina confirmed the incident and said investigations are underway to ascertain whether there were other suspects involved in the murder.

“We are holding the suspect and will put him to task to reveal what exactly transpired and whether there were other accomplices so that they face the full force of law,” said Orina.

The deceased was a teacher of Mathematics and Sciences at Obwolo Mixed Secondary School.

Her body was taken to St Joseph’s Nyabondo Mission Hospital Morgue awaiting postmortem.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.