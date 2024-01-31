What rogue Kilifi Assistant County Commissioner Teddy Buya did will leave you cursing - He is in police custody awaiting to be arraigned (PHOTOs).


 Wednesday, January 31, 2024 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives have arrested Kilifi County Assistant Commissioner Teddy Buya Bonaya in connection with selling relief food meant for starving residents.

The anti-graft agency said that its detectives pounced on him in  Kilifi’s Ganze sub-county on Wednesday morning.

EACC accuses Bonaya of selling relief food valued at Sh 550,200.

The aid was meant for needy residents in Tana North Sub-County within Tana River County.

“He will be arraigned tomorrow (Thursday),” EACC said.

The arrest comes as the Renson Ingonga-led agency steps up its war on graft within the public sector.




