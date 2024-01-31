What rogue Kilifi Assistant County Commissioner Teddy Buya did will leave you cursing - He is in police custody awaiting to be arraigned (PHOTOs).

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives have arrested Kilifi County Assistant Commissioner Teddy Buya Bonaya in connection with selling relief food meant for starving residents.
The anti-graft agency said that its detectives pounced on him in
Kilifi’s Ganze sub-county on Wednesday morning.
EACC accuses Bonaya of selling relief food valued at Sh 550,200.
The aid was meant for needy residents in Tana North Sub-County within Tana River County.
“He will be arraigned tomorrow (Thursday),” EACC said.
The arrest comes as the Renson Ingonga-led agency steps up its war on graft within the public sector.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
