Governor WAVINYA NDETI accused of using rogue county Askaris to assault Kalama MCA BONIFACE MAEKE - See how he was humiliated in public like a toddler (PHOTOs).

Governor WAVINYA NDETI accused of using rogue county Askaris to assault Kalama MCA BONIFACE MAEKE





Wednesday, January 31, 2024 - There was drama at the Machakos Law Courts after Kalama Member of County Assembly Boniface Maeke was forcibly arrested by officials from the county inspectorate.

Maeke had gone to the Machakos court in solidarity with Douglas Musyoka, his Masii/Vyulya counterpart, who was arrested on Tuesday on accusations that his homestead in Machakos was not built per county government regulations.

Maeke was singled out from his colleagues outside the court where he was forcefully arrested and whisked by over six county askaris but resisted entering the county vehicles.

He suffered a broken ankle during the incident and was escorted by Machakos OCS to the police station where he recorded a statement and was later taken to the hospital.

Maeke has been a fierce critic of Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti.

A series of MCAs who criticize Governor Wavinya has been going on in the county.

See photos.

























