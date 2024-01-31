SHOCK as a family discovers that their daughter who went missing in 2018 was secretly buried by a Nanyuki pastor in a shallow grave.

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 - Pastor David Wagiita of First Pentecostal Church in Nanyuki has been arraigned in court over the murder of a woman who went missing in 2018, only for her remains to be discovered buried in a shallow grave recently.

Gathoni went missing on August 18, 2018.

She was last seen with Pastor Wagiita in Nyeri Town, boarding a matatu bound for Nanyuki.

The pastor was arrested and charged with kidnapping but was acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Gathoni’s family has been desperately searching for her for 6 years.

The search ended recently after a human skull was exhumed by construction workers from a shallow grave at Muthaiga Estate in Nanyuki town.

The workers were digging a trench to build a perimeter wall when they came across a human skull and hair believed to be that of a woman.

It is in the same compound where Gathoni and the pastor allegedly spent a night before she was reported missing.

Detectives visited the site and exhumed more remains, which were confirmed by DNA tests earlier this month to be those of the long-lost woman.

The pastor was charged with murder but did not take a plea when he was presented before Justice Anthony Ndung’u at the High Court in Nanyuki.

The prosecution asked the court to adjourn the case, allowing the state to appoint a lawyer for the accused.

Murder is a capital offense, and suspects who cannot afford a lawyer are given legal representation funded by the state.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.