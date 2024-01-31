SHOCK as a family discovers that their daughter who went missing in 2018 was secretly buried by a Nanyuki pastor in a shallow grave.

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 - Pastor David Wagiita of First Pentecostal Church in Nanyuki has been arraigned in court over the murder of a woman who went missing in 2018, only for her remains to be discovered buried in a shallow grave recently.
Gathoni
went missing on August 18, 2018.
She was
last seen with Pastor Wagiita in Nyeri Town, boarding a matatu bound for
Nanyuki.
The pastor was arrested and charged with kidnapping but was
acquitted due to lack of evidence.
Gathoni’s family has been desperately searching for her for
6 years.
The search ended recently after a human skull was exhumed by
construction workers from a shallow grave at Muthaiga Estate in Nanyuki town.
The workers
were digging a trench to build a perimeter wall when they came across a human
skull and hair believed to be that of a woman.
It is in
the same compound where Gathoni and the pastor allegedly spent a night before
she was reported missing.
Detectives visited the site and exhumed more remains, which were confirmed by DNA tests
earlier this month to be those of the long-lost woman.
The pastor was charged with murder but did not take a plea when he was
presented before Justice Anthony Ndung’u at the High Court in
Nanyuki.
The
prosecution asked the court to adjourn the case, allowing the state to appoint
a lawyer for the accused.
Murder is a
capital offense, and suspects who cannot afford a lawyer are given legal
representation funded by the state.
