Watford re-sign EMMANUEL DENNIS on loan from Nottingham Forest until the end of the season



Thursday, January 25, 2024 – Emmanuel Dennis has joined former club Watford on loan from Nottingham Forest until the end of the 2023-24 season.

'The rumours are true, Watford's official X account posted as they announced the return of the forward.

The 26-year-old was part of the Hornets side relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Dennis, who scored 10 goals across 37 games during his first spell at Vicarage Road, spent the first half of this term on loan at Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir.

He first joined Watford from Club Brugge in June 2021, completing his move to Forest the following summer.

Emmanuel struggled for game time with Forest, scoring just twice in 25 appearances since his £ 20 million move following the club's promotion to the Premier League.