This man mimics animal sounds perfectly - Pure talent (VIDEO).





Thursday, January 25, 2024 - A little-known talented South African man who goes by the name William Jafta imitates the sounds of different animals perfectly.

He started practicing imitating the sounds when he was 4 years old, gaining experience over the years.

The witty man can imitate the sounds of more than 10 animals and he does it perfectly.

He goes around the streets entertaining the public.

Those who feel entertained give him money and in the process, he can settle bills and take care of his family using his unique talent.

A social media user recorded a video of William displaying his talent and shared it online.

Many people were impressed with his skills.

Watch the hilarious video.

