Algeria coach DJAMEL BELMADI quits after AFCON exit following defeat to minnows Mauritania



Thursday, January 25, 2024 – Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi has quit his role as head coach of the national team after they were eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations finals on Tuesday.

No announcement has come from Belmadi or the Algerian football federation but state-run Algerie Presse Service reported on Wednesday. reported Belmadi had made the announcement in the changing room after Algeria were beaten 1-0 by Mauritania in Bouake.

Earlier, in the post-match press conference, he told reporters who asked about his future: 'When we return to the country I will tell you.'

Algeria were due to depart Bouake later on Wednesday.

Belmadi is the third coaching casualty at the tournament in the Ivory Coast after Gambia's Tom Saintfiet quit and then Ghana announced the sacking of Chris Hughton.

Ivory Coast fired Jean-Louis Gasset after the hosts were eliminated following a calamitous 4-0 defeat against Equatorial Guinea.