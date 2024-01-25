Watch a video of Kikuyus weeping and asking for forgiveness for ignoring UHURU KENYATTA’s advice and voting for RUTO - Ground Mambo Imebadilika.

Thursday, January 25, 2024 - A section of Kikuyus was filmed praying for forgiveness for not heeding Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s advice.

Before the elections, Uhuru had pleaded with members of the Kikuyu community not to vote for President William Ruto and openly declared his support for Raila Odinga.

Uhuru said Ruto was propelled by greed and was not fit to lead the nation.

He further said that he knows Ruto well and prophesied that he will be vindicated one day.

However, many Kikuyus ignored Uhuru’s advice and voted for Ruto in huge numbers.

Most of them are now regretting as they grapple with the high cost of living and punitive taxes.

In this trending video, an Akorino pastor is seen leading a group of Kikuyus in prayers as they ask for forgiveness for ignoring Uhuru’s Kenyatta’s advice.

Watch the video.

Kikuyus Praying for forgiveness for ignoring president Uhuru Kenyatta's advice pic.twitter.com/lpxjoplm8S — Jame (@Cjamehk) January 24, 2024

