Panic as 12-year-old JOY MUTHONI disappears mysteriously after a strange woman was captured on CCTV picking her up from their home when her parents were away (PHOTOs).





Thursday, January 25, 2024 - A family is in distress after their 12-year-old daughter went missing on January 21, 2024.

The missing girl, identified as Joy Muthoni Mwangi, was picked up from their home in Gikomba, Nairobi by an unidentified woman.

The strange woman, who was captured on CCTV cameras installed in a nearby building, visited their home when her parents were away for work and left with her to an unknown destination.

The matter has been reported to the police.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.