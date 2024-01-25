Mt. Kenya has already abandoned RUTO and GACHAGUA and their Kenya Kwanza government – Look! No wonder there is a disquiet in the mountain





Thursday, January 25, 2024 – President William Ruto has already lost the support of the vote-rich Mt. Kenya region.

This was revealed by Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, who opined that Ruto has lost popularity in Mt. Kenya due to his unpopular policies, which he stated will make the Head of State lose his status as the region's preferred presidential candidate in the next general election.

Speaking during an interview, Kioni referred to the criticism he faced from fellow coalition members such as Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai that there were no demonstrations in Mount Kenya when the Opposition called for nationwide demos.

The former Ndaragwa MP claimed that based on the current political temperatures, the opposition was likely to benefit from the rage being felt by Mt Kenya residents in that, scores of the region's residents who voted for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in the last presidential election will volunteer to be agents for Azimio.

“I ran in 2007 at a time when I had little resources.

"There are people who come to me to say that they appointed themselves to guard my votes when they discovered I had no agents.

"That is how it is going to be in Mount Kenya in 2027,” Kioni stated.

As such, Kioni expressed his firm belief that Mt Kenya will be the voting bloc that will play the decisive role in hounding President William Ruto out of office in 2027.

“Let me tell you that even though they may not take part in demonstrations, the people who will force the guy (President Ruto) out, will be Mount Kenya.

"The percentage of people who have said enough is enough is beyond what we had imagined,” he stated.

Kioni stated that the current regime had become so unpopular not only in Mt Kenya where he garnered over 3 million votes, but across Kenya in general.

He stated that mismanagement of the government had led to the regime becoming unpopular across the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST