Watch the moment a rogue police officer based at Kasarani wailed uncontrollably as he was being arrested by EACC officers over corruption - He was crying like a baby (VIDEO).

Saturday, January 27, 2024 - EACC has arrested one Paul Kamau Mbugua, a Police Officer stationed at Kasarani Stadium Police Station who demanded Kes. 30,000/= from the complainant with the intent that, in consequence, he would release two brothers he had arrested and detained at the Police Station from the previous day, for an unknown offence, without booking them in the Occurrence Book (OB).

The Commission received the complaint on Friday and conducted investigations leading to the officer's arrest after receiving the demanded amount.

He was escorted to Kilimani Police Station where he is currently detained pending further processing today at EACC Integrity Centre Police Station.

During the arrest, a minor scuffle ensued after the police officer started wailing uncontrollably when the EACC detectives informed him that he was under arrest.

Attempts by the wailing suspect to resist arrest were unsuccessful. Detectives confiscated the suspect's Taurus Revolver Pistol S/No. Q130360 and ammunition, which they later handed over to the OCS EACC Police Station.





Watch the video of the dramatic arrest.

Makarao munaopenda kuchukua yenu ndogo kwa mabars na ma liquor stores muwache hio maneno. Oneni sasa huyu mwenzenu, based at Kasarani Police Station, has been arrested by EACC officers while taking a bribe from a liquor joint along Lumumba Drive, Roysambu. pic.twitter.com/zEc7SiArW7 — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) January 27, 2024

