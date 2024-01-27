Detectives recover a Toyota Premio used to abduct slain blogger DANIEL MUTHIANI alias SNIPER and dispose his body - It was hired by Governor KAWIRA MWANGAZA’s confidant.



Saturday, January 27, 2024 - Detectives investigating the brutal murder of blogger Daniel Muthiani alias Sniper have recovered a vehicle believed to have been used to abduct him and dispose of his body at Mutonga River in Chiakariga area of Tharaka Nithi.

DCI said the silver Toyota Premio was found at a home in the Canopy area of Meru County following an intelligence-led operation.

“The identification and subsequent recovery of the vehicle, a silver Toyota Premio registration number KCR 742N followed thorough forensic analysis of crucial leads, which pointed to a residential place at Canopy area of Kithoka, Meru county,” read a statement by DCI.

Governor Kawira Mwangaza’s confidant Vincent Mureithi Kirima alias Supuu was identified as the driver who hired the vehicle on the date of the abduction and gruesome murder of Sniper.

The vehicle was reportedly ferrying other three occupants including Brian Mwenda, Christus Manyara Kiambi, and Boniface Kithinji Njihia alias DJ Kaboom on the fateful day.

Further investigations are ongoing with the Homicide team working expeditiously on the case.

Sniper disappeared on December 2, 2023, before his body was discovered two weeks later.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.