AYRA STARR apologizes after failing to properly greet a King, BURNA BOY’s mother and other elders at an event last night (VIDEO)



Saturday, January 27, 2024 – Superstar singer, Ayra Star, has apologized after failing to properly greet King Sunny Ade, Burna Boy's mum, Bose Ogulu and other elders at an event last night.

Arya apologised after she was called out on social media for failing to 'kneel' or 'bend' to greet her elders in a way a younger person should.

Following the call-out posts that ensued after the video was shared, Ayra Starr revealed that she had just walked in and all the lights and nerves didn’t let her see.

She further revealed that she came back around to greet everyone properly. She added that she is not a disrespectful person as she is a ‘proper Yoruba girl.’

She tweeted;

“I’m so sorry , I had just walked in and all the lights and nerves didn’t let me see but i came back around to greet everyone properly, I have never been that girl to be disrespectful, I’m a proper Yoruba girlllll and the video didn’t start until after I’d greeted burna’s mom ! I’m very sorry to the legend, uncle and King Sunny Ade”

Watch the video that sparked the criticisms below